Construction Watch: Highland Park

Work is underway on the first apartment buildings in LPCiminelli’s Highland Park project. Phase I of Highland Park consists of 3.91+/- acres and incorporates four multi-family residential buildings designed by HHL Architects that have thirteen units each.
Each building will house four one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom ADA accessible unit on the ground floor and eight two-story units above. Fifty-six off-street parking spaces will be available for the multi-family buildings.
Apartments range in size from a one-bedroom plan with 690 sq.ft. of space renting from $925 to a two-bedroom, two-story unit with 1,430 sq.ft. of living space renting from $1,675.
Preleasing activity is underway with occupancy available this summer.
Thirty-two single-family, for-sale townhouses are also planned in the first phase. Burke Homes recently received approvals to begin construction on the units designed by Sutton Architecture that will feature two or three levels.
Highland Park will ultimately include up to 717 residential units with a mix of residential unit types, including apartments, walk-up flats and townhouses, potentially single-family detached units, and a small amount of supporting commercial development, primarily for the convenience of residents of the area.
