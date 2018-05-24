Construction Watch: Foundations on North Street and Delaware Avenue

Beside 1091 Main and 500 Pearl, Ellicott Development has a third major project underway in the city. The developer is constructing a $30 million senior living facility, Symphony Circle Active Living, at 271-291 North Street where the building’s foundation is nearing completion.
The 148,000 sq.ft. facility encompassing 119 units will have significant green space both in front of and behind the building. The structure will be be three-stories fronting North Street but four stories in the rear.
The complex was designed by Silvestri Architects.
At 2040 Delaware Avenue, Ogiony Development is building a four-unit townhouse project, Park Meadow Place. It is being constructed on a site that was previously occupied by a single-family home with a small doctor’s office.
Residences will each have two-car garages with access from a rear laneway. Prices start from the $600’s. Patrick J. Marabito, AIA is project architect.