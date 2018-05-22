Construction Watch: Ellicott Development on Pearl

The first glass is in on the new building at 500 Pearl Street. Ellicott Development’s mixed-use project at Pearl and W. Tupper Street is scheduled for completion this fall.
500 Pearl will be anchored by a 112-room Aloft Hotel. It will also contain parking on the first six levels, 52,000 sq.ft. of office space on the seventh and eighth floor, and 14 apartments. Ellicott is said to be in talks with a restaurant group for some of the project’s retail/restaurant space.
On the Pearl Street side of the project, the Buffalo Christian Center building is being incorporated into the development. Amenities within the historic structure feature a pool, fitness center, a large banquet facility and lounge and meeting spaces.
J.A. Gulick Window Co. restored the building’s original windows.
