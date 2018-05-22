Construction Watch: Ellicott Development on Main

Ellicott Development has started work on a six-story building at 1091 Main Street. Paired with 500 Pearl, Ellicott has two of the largest development projects currently underway in the city. Heavy equipment can be seen preparing the location for the new, $20 million building. The office building will connect to the former Our Lady of Lourdes church to the north that Ellicott is converting into a mix of retail, restaurant, commercial office and residential uses.
Concept Construction Corp. is overseeing construction of the 167,000 square foot office building. The building will contain a variety of retail and office space and include one level of underground parking for 50 vehicles. Designed by Smith + Associates Architects, the building offers a modern exterior with a range of materials selected to complement the existing Lourdes structure.
Construction is expected to be complete in 12 months.
