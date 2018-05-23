Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Dash's Market on Hertel

A Dash’s Market at the northeast corner of Hertel and Starin avenues is taking shape.  The 47,500 sq.ft., two-story structure is replacing demolished buildings on the corner, and the current store next door will be demolished and replaced with a parking lot.

 

The first floor of the building will contain approximately 32,000 sq.ft. and will house the new grocery store’s retail operations.  The second floor’s 15,500 sq.ft. will contain an open eating area, offices, a community room, and virtual office space that will be able to be rented by the community.

The building façade is intended to complement the current Hertel Avenue neighborhood design. The building will feature a radius corner façade, with brick corbelling, and cast stone cornice mimicking the significant architecture of the neighborhood. The exterior of building will also be constructed of predominately brick with areas of decorative metal infill panels, window systems, decorative steel ornamental railings, and a cast stone water table.

Wendel is engineer and architect for the $12 million project.

