Construction Watch: Colvin Estates Phase II

Infrastructure work is underway for the second phase of the Colvin Estates subdivision in North Buffalo. Rachel Vinenct Way is being extended eastward from Colvin Boulevard adding 34 new single-family home sites. Marrano Homes will be constructing the residences and says all but ten lots have been reserved by homebuyers.

Marrano is offering five two-story home designs (two pictured above) with three or four bedrooms and 1,800 to 2,500 sq.ft. of living space. Pricing is expected to range from $330,000 to $400,000 plus.

Destro Brothers is installing roads and infrastructure for the new lots. Marrano expects to open a model home this summer.

The two dozen homes constructed by Burke Builders in the project’s first phase were sold in the $225,000 to $310,000+ range (above). Burke owns six of the lots in the second phase. Marrano expects to construct an additional 68 homes in future phases as Rachel Vincent Way will ultimately extend to Starin.

Get Connected: Marrano Homes, 716.608.8055