Construction Watch: Buffalo State Visitor Center

Buffalo State College’s Jacqueline Vito LoRusso Alumni & Visitor Center is close to a summer opening. The building will serve as the gateway to the campus for visitors, returning alumni, and prospective students and their families. It is located at the corner of Rockwell Road and Grant Street, adjacent to the Greenleaf and Co. Campus Walk project and will have a similar architectural style.
The new building, designed by HOLT Architects, includes spaces for public reception and gathering. There will also be a large multi-purpose room and two smaller conference rooms, along with various support spaces. The Alumni Affairs Office will be located in the building and campus tours will begin there.
The $6.9 million project was made possible thanks to state grants and private donations. The building is being named in the honor of Jacqueline Vito LoRusso, who donated a $1 million gift to Buffalo State. LoRusso earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education in the ’60s. She is currently the owner of a Buffalo-based rental property management firm called JVL Management Company.