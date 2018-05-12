Construction Watch: 82 Pearl Street

There’s little sign of the work underway if you drive by 82 Pearl Street. That is by design as most of the work is happening on the interior as the historic building’s upper floors are converted to residences. Owner Cherokee Associates is spearheading the effort to add 12 apartments in the four-story, 19,552 sq.ft. building located adjacent to Pearl Street Grill and Brewery. The $2.7 million project was designed by architect Elizabeth Buscaglia.
The exterior work includes cleaning, repairing and repointing of the brick facades, repairing the original storefronts, repairing and repainting the original windows on the Pearl Street façade, and adding windows to the building’s north façade. A roof terrace is also proposed.
The Buffalo Preservation Board signed off on the plan last year since the building is within the Joseph Ellicott Historic Preservation District.