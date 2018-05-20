Construction Watch: 474 Seneca Street

Foundation work is underway for a mixed-use building at 474 Seneca Street. Buffalo Bungalow, a home building and contracting company owned by Derek and Laura Sullivan, is constructing a three-story building with ground floor retail and one residential unit on both the second and third floors. The design of the project is a nod to a building that stood on the site until it was demolished in 2012.
The first floor will include 1,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and Buffalo Bungalow’s new offices. The second and third floors will each have a 1,400 sq.ft., two bedroom, two bath apartment. They have been designed with an open concept kitchen/great room, ten-foot ceilings, exposed HVAC, a fireplace, and a balcony.
The exterior will have the look of 100 year old brick with keystones over the front elevation windows and a mix of black steel and canvas awnings over the first floor windows.
The property is just east of the massive 500 Seneca mixed-use project and neighboring residential redevelopments, and is within walking distance to both downtown and the Larkin District.
Get Connected: Buffalo Bungalow, 716.864.6785