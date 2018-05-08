Construction Watch: 192 Seneca Street

The former Seneca Plumbing and Heating Supply building is now ready for a new life. Ellicott Development has just about finished work on 192 Seneca Street, which features 9,000 sq.ft. of commercial space on the first and second floors, and four market-rate apartments on the third floor.
Work on the building has led to an incredible transformation, both inside and out. According to Ellicott Development, they have restored the original window openings on north and south elevations, preserved the original staircase, and restored the original hardwood flooring and historic wood ceilings.
192 Seneca Street is adjacent and internally connected to a 4,000 sq.’ warehouse.
The redevelopment of this historic property is a big deal for a neighborhood that has seen so much of its historic building stock demolished. Across the street is the Buffalo Transportation Pierce Auto Museum. It’s also kitty-corner to another Ellicott Development property, the former Buffalo Envelope plant. Ellicott has plans to convert a six-story portion of the plant into commercial and residential space. These are some good building blocks for the neighborhood, which is need of some serious infill.
Ellicott Development purchased the property in April 2011.
