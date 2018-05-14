Conlon’s is Closing – Sad Day for South Buffalo

Over the years, my wife and I have grown very fond of Conlon’s Bar & Grill (382 Abbott Road). As more and more of the authentic pubs closed in and around our own neighborhood, we started to gravitate to South Buffalo whenever we wanted that intimate pub atmosphere, with great beers and yummy bar food. There are a number of pubs in the southern neck of the city that we have come to love, but Conlon’s was always top of the list. Between the incredible food, the laid back bar atmosphere, the friendly services, and the overall vibe, Conlon’s never once disappointed in all of the years that we frequented the place.

When visiting Conlon’s, our favorite thing to do was to eat and drink at the bar. It’s always the best way to get to know the bar, the people, the staff, and the news of the neighborhood. Unfortunately, Saturday’s visit to Conlon’s for a late afternoon lunch brought about awful news. After a fantastic 8 1/2 years in business, the owners are calling it quits. We couldn’t believe the news. Conlon’s is the type of pub that we figured would outlive us. With incredible food and service, what could ever go wrong? The only saving grace here is that they are closing at the top of their game.

After the news settled in, we just kinda sat there, not talking a lot, and looking about the restaurant for what could have been the last time (Conlon’s’ last day will be this coming Saturday). We took it all in, and made the best of the experience, although we were too depressed to have much fun. When you come to love a place like we love Conlon’s, the looming last call can be a real downer.

Anyways, my final thoughts on Conlon’s are… I can’t imagine that anyone could ever take the place of owners Dan and Emily Conlon, so it would be a disservice to the restaurant hoping that someone might take it over. Maybe someday, the couple might make another appearance in the local restaurant scene. And hopefully, whoever does eventually open another establishment at this location can hold a candle to Conlon’s, because Dan and Emily’s shoes will be hard to fill.

Conlon’s Bar and Grill will be closing on May 19th. This has been a very difficult decision to make because of all the amazing people that have become part of the Conlon’s family over the last 8 ½ years. Thank you for all of your support. We will continue to be available for catering and please look for us at local festivals this summer. We will miss you all very much. – Dan and Emily Conlon

