Community Beer Works Snags a Bronze at World Beer Cup

Community Beer Works (CBW) recently galloped away with a big win in a renowned global beer competition. CBW won a bronze award in the Historical beer style category for its Pantomime Horse at the 2018 World Beer Cup. Overall, the competition featured 101 different beer style categories. The World Beer Cup award ceremony was held on May 3, 2018 at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. 295 judges hailed from 33 countries, with the vast majority of the judges coming from countries outside of the US, making the competition a true World Beer Cup.
Pantomime Horse – an“Adambier” style; a strong, dark ale originating from Dortmund, Germany. The beer exhibits notes of raisin, dark fruit, sour cherry and light oak with enough hop assertiveness to stay balanced.
“Our talented team of brewers crafted a unique and complex beer that earned one of the most respected awards in our industry. We’re proud of the beer and the team who made it and we thank the Brewers Association for the recognition.” said Chris Smith, Co-Founder and VP at Community Beer Works.
Community Beer Works is a 1000-bbl brewery, located in Buffalo, NY that specializes in making great beer and building community throughout its home market and across New York State.
“We are both thrilled and humbled by this award. We pride ourselves in our ability to produce great beers across many styles and to be recognized with a beer we care so much about here is truly special.” said Ryan Demler, Director of Brewing Operations at Community Beer Works.
As the craft beer movement continues to flourish, the brewing competitions are heating up. The World Beer Cup is considered by many as the “Olympics of Beer”. This past competition was the largest to date, with 8,234 entries from 2,515 breweries in 66 countries.