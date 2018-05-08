Colter Bay Goes All Out for Patio Season

It’s amazing what a nice new patio addition will do for a restaurant. Some places simply put out a couple of tables and chairs, which is OK as long as they don’t simply go with the cheap white plastic junk. But other places go the distance, by creating an outdoor destination that functions great, and looks superb.
Take Colter Bay for example. The pub has created a new wrap-around outdoor oasis at the corner of Allen and Delaware. The brilliant new patio extension literally wraps along the entire length of the restaurant, on the West Side and on the South Side. This past Sunday, during brunch, the patio was hopping (lead image). I swung by yesterday to take some photos in mid afternoon, and there were still a few people enjoying the new feature despite being in-between lunch and dinner.
Colter Bay has always had a patio on the West side of the building. By building a new and improved version, and extending it, thus doubling its size, the visual impact is awesome. It just goes to show what these types of outdoor seating elements can do for a business. The restaurant occupies space within one of the city’s exemplary corner buildings. The industrial built wood and iron patio addition goes a long way towards framing the picturesque setting.
Lead image: Courtesy Colter Bay