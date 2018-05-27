Clearing the Way: Demo Proposed for 2020 Elmwood

A North Buffalo warehouse complex could soon be a pile of rubble. Benchmark Management’s 2020 Elmwood Associates LLC is seeking a demo permit for the sprawling warehouse at 2020 Elmwood due to “the unsafe condition of the building and especially the roof structure.”

From the Project Application:

We have continually tried to secure the building, but we have experienced constant vandalism and have trespassers entering and staying in the building, which is putting them at risk or injury or worse. Additionally, we have had multiple inquiries from buyers and prospective tenants looking for a more shovel ready site. By taking this building down, we hope to have a more appealing site for future redevelopment.

The circa-1919 building contains 278,000 sq.ft. of space and sits on 10.29 acres of land. It is immediately north of 20 acres of land at Elmwood and Hertel that Uniland Development Company and Blue Cardinal Capital are proposing to redevelop for a mix of uses. Two warehouses on those properties have already been demolished.

The site is adjacent to Home Depot, across the street from Benderson Development’s Elmwood and Hertel Center and Regal Cinemas, and near Ellicott Development’s new store for Hyatt’s All Things Creative at the former Frontier Lumber site at 1941 Elmwood.

The Preservation Board will review the application on Thursday.