Clearing the Way: The Cooperage

Ellicott Development has removed dilapidated portions of The Cooperage complex on Illinois Street preparing the site for a mixed-use future. Ellicott Development Company purchased the site in February and has demolished all but the 10,0000 sq.ft. Pattern Building, a two-story section at the southern end of the site. New additions are proposed around it.

The two-story Pattern building will house Resurgence Brewing Company. The brewery will feature a two-story tap room with food, beer gardens, and banquet facilities. A 15,000 addition will house Resurgence’s brewing and bottling operations. Its Niagara Street location will remain open.

A three-story, 30,000 sq.ft. building would be constructed along Chicago Street, taking design cues from the Pattern Building. It would contain retail space, a distillery, and twelve upper floors apartments.

Central Rock Gym will occupy the portion of the complex to be constructed behind the Pattern Building. The 21,000 square foot facility will feature a climbing gym with 300 linear feet of bouldering walls (up to 45 feet in height), a dedicated kid’s climbing zone, and a work-out area with state of the art cardio machines: treadmills, ellipticals, spinners, rowers, step mills, and weight stations. Yoga and fitness classes will also be held at the facility.

CJS Architects is designing the project. CJS also designed Ellicott’s mixed-use building nearby at 301 Ohio Street and Savarino Companies/Frontier Group’s Buffalo River Landing further south on Ohio Street. Ellicott Development is also said to be planning a new residential-anchored buildings at Chicago Street and South Park Avenue and at the site of the former Harbor Inn at Miami and Ohio streets.

