Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Clearing the Way: The Cooperage

0 Comments

Ellicott Development has removed dilapidated portions of The Cooperage complex on Illinois Street preparing the site for a mixed-use future.  Ellicott Development Company purchased the site in February and has demolished all but the 10,0000 sq.ft. Pattern Building, a two-story section at the southern end of the site.  New additions are proposed around it.

The two-story Pattern building will house Resurgence Brewing Company.  The brewery will feature a two-story tap room with food, beer gardens, and banquet facilities.  A 15,000 addition will house Resurgence’s brewing and bottling operations.  Its Niagara Street location will remain open.

A three-story, 30,000 sq.ft. building would be constructed along Chicago Street, taking design cues from the Pattern Building. It would contain retail space, a distillery, and twelve upper floors apartments.

Central Rock Gym will occupy the portion of the complex to be constructed behind the Pattern Building. The 21,000 square foot facility will feature a climbing gym with 300 linear feet of bouldering walls (up to 45 feet in height), a dedicated kid’s climbing zone, and a work-out area with state of the art cardio machines: treadmills, ellipticals, spinners, rowers, step mills, and weight stations. Yoga and fitness classes will also be held at the facility.

CJS Architects is designing the project. CJS also designed Ellicott’s mixed-use building nearby at 301 Ohio Street and Savarino Companies/Frontier Group’s Buffalo River Landing further south on Ohio Street.  Ellicott Development is also said to be planning a new residential-anchored buildings at Chicago Street and South Park Avenue and at the site of the former Harbor Inn at Miami and Ohio streets.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments