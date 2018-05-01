Choose Water’s Plastic-less Bottle

An Edinburgh-based inventor has invented a bottle that breaks down in ocean water in three weeks. DailyMail.com has the story of the breakthrough bottle that is making waves in environmental circles. Finally, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, which could spell the end for the plastic bottle.
In recent years, there has been a call for drastic change, due to vast amounts of plastics being found in the oceans. From giant plastic islands to plastic particles found in fish, the problem has finally reached a tipping point. That means that some progressive companies/inventors are scrambling to figure out the solutions.
This particular solution is welcome news indeed. This eco-bottle is not made from fossil fuels, and can be eaten by sea creatures, and neutralized by acidic soils in landfills. The bottle is primarily made of recycled paper and plant-based materials, according to DailyMail. Plus, the steel cap decomposes in within a year.
The bottle is formed of a special lining that coats the inside of a vacuum formed 3D paper casing.
The 27 year old inventor of the Choose (CH2OOSE) plastic-less bottle, James Longcroft, is currently embarking upon an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, in order to bring the product into full production. The eco water bottle company is also donating 100% of profits to its charity partner – Water For Africa.
Now, this is a product that that the whole world can get behind.