It’s official. The National YO-YO Day celebration held at Hotel Henry was such as success in 2017, that it is now going to be an annual event. Why Buffalo? What’s Buffalo’s affinity to the pastime? Well, the first National Yo-Yo Day started in Arcade, New York in 1990, on the outskirts of Buffalo. The occasion came about because yo-yos were produced by the Hummingbird Toy Company and What’s Next yo-yo companies in Arcade (early 1980s to the early 2000s), which is why, similar to kazoos, we pay tribute to the celebrated toys.
June 6th was chosen to be the date because that is the supposed birthday of Donald Duncan, Sr. who was very influential in the yo-yo world. 2018 marks the 126th anniversary of his birth!
Today, the celebration is not solely held in Arcade, but in various other parts of the region, including the city, which is where the 2nd Annual National Yo-Yo Day celebration will take place – at 100 Acres at the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center (from 6:00 PM-7:30 PM on Wednesday, June 6).
The yo-yo is one of the world’s oldest toys – it dates back to ancient Greece (440 BCE).
Last year, a couple of top yo-yo enthusiasts from around the region were in attendance, and put on dizzying performances. This year will undoubtably be just as sensational.
Celebrate National YO-YO Day In Buffalo
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
6:00 PM-7:30 PM
100 Acres at the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center | Corner of Rockwell Rd & Cleveland Cir, Buffalo, New York 14213
Come and enjoy performances, demonstrations, and stories about the second oldest toy in the world.