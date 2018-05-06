Casey’s to Remain Casey’s

Fans of Casey’s Tavern will be happy to hear that the longtime Black Rock establishment will be continuing on its current path. The building and parking lot (combo sale) were purchased by Peter Rouff, who will be leasing the establishment to Vinnie Garofalo – the new owner/operator is married to one of the long time employees of Casey’s (Joelle “Jojo” Ziellin).
According to Rouff, he is happy that the bar and restaurant will continue to function much as it has over the years. This is also great news for the former owners, who were hoping that the new building owner would see the value in retaining the neighborhood pub, which has become a staple of Black Rock.
Rouff mentioned that he is happy to have a hand in orchestrating the transition, as a property owner, not as an operator. He’s excited about the future of Amherst Street, and feels that Casey’s has a lot more to contribute. Rouff also mentioned that he wants to be a good neighbor, and plans to work with other businesses on the street that have also contributed greatly to the resurgence of the commercial district.
Casey’s Tavern| 484 Amherst Street | Buffalo, NY 14207 | (716) 877-9858