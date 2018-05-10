Canisius Loses to Robert Morris 12-6 in NCAA Lacrosse Tournament

It was a disappointing showing for the Canisius College Golden Griffin Men’s Lacrosse team in their return to the NCAA tournament, as they lost at home 12-6 to The Colonials of Robert Morris University, the North Eastern Conference champions. Canisius clinched the MAAC conference championship last weekend with an overtime victory in Philadelphia over hosts St. Josephs, but came up short yesterday at the Demske Sports Complex on the Canisius College Campus. This was the first time that Canisius had hosted an NCAA championship event on campus and the players initially looked to be up for the game. They took an early 1-0 lead but then gave up 7 straight goals to close out the first half. They made too many mistakes and bad turnovers to stay in the game. RMU capitalized routinely on Canisius’ mistakes, with the Griffs having 20 turnovers for the game. Robert Morris advances to next weekend’s first round matchup with the #1 seeded Maryland Terrapins at College Park, MD. Robert Morris is located in Moon Township Pennsylvania so they should have a good contingent of fans make it to their game with the Terps.
First year head coach and Canisius alumnus Mark Miyashita has to be happy with his team’s effort this season and first conference championship in 6 years, but today is going to be a bitter pill to swallow, losing at home and not playing sharp in front of their home fans. They will look to build on this season for next year though.
Go Griffs.