Canalside Live 2018 Concert Lineup Announced

This afternoon, the 2018 Canalside Concert Series lineup was announced, and it has an eclectic mix of talent for everyone. This year’s lineup features 8 Thursday concerts, 1 Saturday concert and the finale on Friday night August 17th. The Lineup is below-
- Thursday, June 7th- Method Man and Redman
- Thursday, June 14th- Fitz and The Tantrums & Mikky Ekko
- Thursday, June 28th- Umphrey’s McGee
- Saturday, July 7th- Vanilla Ice and Dwayne Gretzky
- Thursday, July 12th- Arrested Development
- Thursday, July 19th- Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart Band
- Thursday, July 26th- Father John Misty and Lucy Dacus
- Thursday, August 2nd- Dark Star Orchestra (Grateful Dead Cover band)
- Thursday, August 9th- Headstones and Glorious Sons
- Friday, August 17th- The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and The Lowest of the Low
Admission to all Canalside Live shows will be $5 and will include one free drink ticket with purchase. VIP tickets for all shows will remain at $35 and include entrance to the private Honda Pavilion, two complimentary drink tickets, light appetizers, private bathrooms, front of stage access, and a souvenir “Canalside Live” cup. Tickets can be purchased at the Canalside information kiosk on the boardwalk, Eventbrite.com, and at all 17 Consumer’s Beverage Centers. Clinton’s Dish will also be open all summer and is featuring an expanded seating area and more menu items. They are having a soft opening this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday hours from 12-8pm. Security measures that are the same as last year will be in place. There will be metal detectors and you will be allowed to bring in a 12″ x 12″ bag in which will be subject to search.
This year’s lineup has artists for music fans of every taste and looks to be a great addition to the Buffalo summer music party we are all planning on having. I am personally looking forward to The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Fitz and The Tantrums who both put on raucous dance party shows. See you all down at Canalside this summer.