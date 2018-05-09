Buying Property from the City Auction – Redux

On Wednesday, May 30, People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH) is hosting another session that aims to show people the ropes when it comes to purchasing houses from The City. I recently sat down with one of the seasoned experts who is co-hosting the event, Ahmad Nieves, who reassured me that the sessions are designed for people who are interested in investing in neighborhoods, not flipping houses. The point is to get more vacant properties into the hands of responsible people, who are planning on restoring the houses, and hopefully living in them.

“Attending this workshop will give people important information on how to buy property from the City of Buffalo Auction,” said Nieves. “People think that the auction is a way more complicated process than what it really is. Many people are scared and intimidated by the auction, so they stay away from it. They are missing out on opportunities to invest in their own neighborhoods, and their communities. Most importantly, it’s a chance to invest in themselves and their futures.”

This time around we have added a new section. What does it mean to be a responsible investor, investing vs. flipping!

Take a look around the city. There are still plenty of opportunities to get onboard with the resurgence. There are vacant property lots, upon which to build. There are also properties that are in need of work. We’re seeing plenty of people going out and fixing up houses these days, all over the city. But there’s so much more to be done.

Maybe you’re looking at fixing up homes as a career? Maybe you want to tackle one house, to see how it goes? Maybe you just want to gather some more information, to see if this is even for you, because it’s certainly not for everyone.

May Session – Buying Property From The City Auction

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

6 PM – 8 PM

298 Northampton Street, Buffalo, NY 14208-2303

For more information contact Ahmad at: aanieves23@gmail.com

See Facebook event