The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts has come back to the Delaware Park Rose Garden, to join up with spinners, jugglers, hula hoopers, flow artists, and the drum circle. Combined, this is an astounding session of weekly activities that continues to impress.

According to one of the founders of Buffalo AcroYoga, Ben Madoff, everyone is invited to participate in the fun.

“Every year from Memorial Day to Labor day we practice acroyoga and partner acrobatics under the sun,” said Madoff. “If you’re interested in joining us, come on by – there’s no partner required and it’s great fun. We love practicing with the other amazing groups that join together every week – it’s Buffalo’s own little circus in the park! If you’re interested in learning more, get in touch with the group at birdsnestbuffalo.com.”

Even if you don’t want to participate, this collective of body skill and fitness artists is a heck of a lot of fun to watch. And if you feel like taking part of the action, you are welcome to jump right in. The circus-like activities take place at 7PM every Monday this summer at the Rose Garden – 199 Lincoln Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14222.