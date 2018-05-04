Buffalo Rising and The Place to Host Porchfest Street Party

In May of 2013, a Buffalo Rising reader sent along an email saying that she felt that Buffalo would be a great place for a Porchfest. She had just returned from a Porchfest in Somerville, MA. After doing some research, I posted on the site that, yes, Buffalo would be the perfect place for a Porchfest considering the vast number of porches and the limitless amount of local bands that would participate.

Fortunately, a member of the Elmwood Village Association read the post, and days later the first Buffalo Porchfest organizational meeting was held. Incredibly, the inaugural Buffalo Porchfest was held in October of that same year. By 2016, there were two Buffalo Porchfests being held each year, one in the spring, and one in the fall. The power of Porchfest was gaining rapid momentum, and it looked as if Buffalo had a major hit on its hands. What started off as a potential one-hit-wonder had escalated into a full scale series of roaming music festivals. Now, in 2018, Buffalo Rising is getting back in the action by sponsoring an inaugural Porchfest Street Party.

The Place and Buffalo Rising are teaming up to keep the Porchfest party going! Come over to The Place at 229 Lexington Avenue, Saturday, May 19 for more music, drinks, food, and community. The Wicker Men will be on stage at 4 p.m. and Workingman’s Dead will start around 6 p.m.

If you’re out of the loop, Buffalo Porchfest is a grassroots music festival that turns porches into stages for local bands and musicians for an afternoon. The idea for Porchfest was born in Ithaca, NY back in 2007. Buffalo was around the 12th city to jump onboard with the Porchfest movement. Today there are 110 cities and towns that participate. Buffalo Porchfest occurs every spring in the Elmwood Village in Buffalo, NY. The event is organized by volunteers and assisted/supported by the Elmwood Village Association.

In addition to the music, food, and beverage, Bkindcity is setting up a pop-up shop. If you aren’t familiar with Bkind City athleisure wear, for every item sold they donate a meal to The Buffalo City Mission. Also, did we mention that there will be Zamir Vodka gimlets and tee shirts available (while supplies last)?

Buffalo Porchfest 2018 will take place on Saturday, May 19, from 1:00pm to 6:00 pm in the Elmwood Village. Porchfest has become a staple event in the village. There’s nothing better than walking around the neighborhood, with a backpack filled with food and drink, and camping out in front of houses (and businesses) while watching a wide array of musicians playing on front porches. The event is as much about community building, as it is about the music. Special bonds are made between the homeowners, the musicians, and the crowds that gather.