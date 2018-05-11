Buffalo Place announces line-up for the 2018 Queen City Social

Buffalo Place has announced the live music line-up for the third season of Queen City Social. The weekly event series is a sort of spin-off from the old days of Thursday @ The Square, when people would stick around downtown after work, instead of going straight home. Queen City Social brings back the momentum of live music at the city’s core. Instead of being hosted at Lafayette Square, this new live music series takes place at Fountain Plaza, which is the perfect summertime backdrop.

The free and open-to-the-public happy hour, presented by M&T Bank, will feature all things local, including live local music, local libations, and local bites from Downtown eateries.

Once again, there is an awesome event series that encourages people to hang out in Downtown Buffalo – Main Street, near Chippewa – for a super happening happy hour on Thursdays (5pm to 8pm), starting June 21.

“Buffalo Place looks forward to the 3rd season of the Queen City Social. Downtown is continuing to see transformational investments with more workers and residents now calling Downtown home. We are very thankful to our valued sponsor family, who make the series possible” said Michael T. Schmand, Executive Director of Buffalo Place Inc.

The 2018 concert series gets underway on June 21, with Celtic roots rock rebels, The Town Pants. The Probables, featuring Steve Johnson (formerly of Big Leg Emma), will open that evening.

The season will continue for seven consecutive Thursday evenings and will feature local Buffalo favorites including:

June 28th: The Strictly Hip

July 5th: CMC JAZZ Pre-Festival Celebration featuring George Scott Big Band

July 12th: Lazlo Hollyfeld

July 19th: The CPX

July 26th: Tommy Z Band

August 2nd: Bruce Wojick & The Struggle

August 9th: John & Mary and The Valkyries with special guest Zak Ward

The Queen City Social is made possible with the generous support of our official sponsor family. The Series is presented by M&T Bank and supported by Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, Crowley Webb, and Try-It Distributing.