Buffalo LIT (Landmark Illumination Team) in place for Memorial Day Weekend

For years, members of the community have been calling for the city’s nightscape to be further illuminated. Over the last couple of years, as Downtown has begun to rebound, new buildings have sprung up, and historic buildings have been lit up. These luminary advancements have helped to regain a sense of pride, by creating a more vibrant downtown setting. The initiative, called Buffalo LIT (Landmark Illumination Team), is part of an effort by Mayor Brown and the City of Buffalo. Tonight will mark the first collaborative lighting by a network of buildings that will be illuminated in red, white, and blue in recognition of the Memorial Day Weekend.

To date, Buffalo LIT partners include Buffalo City Hall, The Peace Bridge, Iskalo Development’s Electric Tower, and Buffalo Place.

Participation in Buffalo LIT is a voluntary effort. Buffalo LIT agrees to the following criteria:

Be illuminated at night

Be considered a part of the City’s skyline

Agree to internally review Buffalo LIT recommendations

If the Buffalo LIT request is approved, each lighting entity will coordinate its lighting scheme with the other Buffalo LIT partners for the duration that all parties agree to

“As we continue to transform Buffalo into a vibrant City of opportunity and growth, our nightscape is becoming more and more significant,” said Mayor Brown. “When you look back at Buffalo’s history, illumination has always been important. We earned our nickname as the City of Light when Buffalo became the first city to have widespread streetlights in the late 19th century. Today, in both the public and private sector, we’re seeing more and more innovative lighting projects, that highlight the City’s iconic architecture, streetscapes and make Buffalo a more vibrant place to live, work and visit. This weekend, our City will shine a little brighter as Buffalo LIT coordinates in red, white and blue, as well as on future occasions, signifying our City’s solidarity and sense of community.”

The City of Buffalo will review all applications based upon its own Home of the Dome (HOD) criteria – a voluntary program launched by Mayor Brown in 2016. The HOD program is City Hall’s new, energy-efficient LED lighting technology that has been built into the edifice’s dome. The changing lights coordinate with a litany of events and remembrances that take place throughout the course of the year (learn more).

It’s time to light up Buffalo. To become a Buffalo LIT partner, email buffalolit@city-buffalo.com.