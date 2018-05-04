Buffalo is Upstate New York’s Taco… er, Burrito Town

It was not that long ago that Buffalo was barren of burritos. Then, Mexican restaurants began to pop up, left and right. Now, there are plenty of options in Buffalo, from the big guys like Deep South Taco (lead image), to the more modest joints like Lone Star.
Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow. That means that a lot of Buffalonians will be heading out and eating Mexican food at local restaurants and pounding cervezas at street festivals like this one.
To pay tribute to the Mexican holiday, Uber Eats has drilled down on the Upstate New York Mexican food scene and has found that Buffalo comes out as el numero uno ciudad, beating out Rochester (#2), Syracuse (#3), and then Albany (#4) when it comes to “the most burrito- and taco-loving cities that have Uber Eats.”
Drilling down even further, it turns out that between tacos and burritos, burritos are more popular in Buffalo by 2:1. According to Uber Eats, “…the most popular restaurant in Buffalo to order from is Mighty Taco. Their Super Mighty Burrito is a favorite among Uber Eats customers.”
So there you have it. Buffalo is a burrito-loving city that still appreciates good guac and chips, margaritas, churros, and of course, tacos and burritos.