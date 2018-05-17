I bet you never would have thought that the following words would ever be strung together in the history of the English language – “Buffalo Double Decker DISCO Flash Mob Project”. Obviously this outrageous project is taking place in Buffalo… in tandem with a double decker bus… and it’s all in sync thanks to the coordination efforts of Melanie Chimento of Buffalo Underground.

When I first learned about this zany dance project, I knew that this was one that had to be seen to be believed. The good thing is, we will all have a chance to witness the Buffalo Double Decker DISCO Flash Mob Project, as it will be incorporating stopping points throughout the city on Tuesday, May 29.

Flash Mob Times and Locations:

6:45pm Canalside (main lawn along Prime Street near the Silent Poets statues)

7:00pm City Hall (Sidewalk in front of main entrance)

7:30 pm Mystery location – They don’t want to let the cat out of the bag on this location… it’s going to be a surprise (Alternate Rain Date: Thursday, May 31st)

I caught up with Chimento to ask her a few questions about her project…

Ok, in a nutshell, what the heck is going on?

What we will do during this fun and entertaining event, is drive around Buffalo aboard the Buffalo Double Decker Bus, stop at various public locations, get off the bus and do the disco line dance from the Saturday Night Fever movie!

That sounds like so much fun! Can you tell me about Buffalo Underground?

Buffalo Underground is a meetup group I created 4 years ago through meetup.com, to promote WNY and all the great architecture, history, art, music, food and events here right in Buffalo. My group has grown to over 2600 members and I’ve done around 700 events all on my own. I promote local businesses, events and unique places right here in WNY.

2600 members? Wow! Can people still join your group? What’s the story?

It’s a great thing, because people can sign up for an event and attend alone, but they then join the rest of the group who is there, so they meet new friends, see new places and enjoy life! It’s a great way for people to get out to meet others and explore this beautiful area. My group has actually grown so much, that we also do a lot of traveling as well (we’ve been to Hawaii, Iceland, Paris, London, Ireland, etc.)

A double decker bus? How did that come into play?

Through my group, I have done many, many events with Joel Dombrowski, who owns Buffalo Double Decker Bus Tours and Buffalo History Tours, LLC. My members are a big fan of his and love his tours. We just thought this would be a really fun way to get out there, have fun and do something totally different!

What about the flash mob dancers? How many will there be?

Our group of 60 people are also taking dance lessons from Ballroom Dance Iliana in order to prepare! We had to split the group up into 2 classes because it was so large.

What’s the public viewing/particpation angle?

The public is welcome to join us dance (but not ride the bus).

For those unfamiliar with a flash mob?

A Flash Mob is a spontaneous public performance, usually a dance, that appears seemingly out of nowhere and then quickly disappears.

How do people join up with you and your activities?

You can check out my website at www.meetup.com/Buffalo-Underground. This is private and only members can see the actual details. People can join though for free though! You can also find us on Facebook at: Buffalo Underground: THIS is WNY!