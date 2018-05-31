Buffalo Cooperative Federal Credit Union scoops up 251 Grant Street

This past January, I featured a commercial real estate opportunity on Grant Street that I felt could be a real game changer for the street. It’s not the biggest building on Grant… or the prettiest, but it’s primely located across the street from Guercio’s Market, which is a neighborhood institution. Plus, it’s one of the more forlorn buildings on the street, and needed to get into the right hands.

Well, I just received some good news that the building is now in the right hands. Buffalo Cooperative Federal Credit Union picked up the property, and will be using it to conduct business on the street. Not only will this be the perfect location for a financial institution, it will also be constructive for the neighborhood – the credit union will hold classes on financial education, among other resourceful banking services.

This building has sat vacant on Grant Street for years, contributing diddly-squat to the resurgence of the street. Instead of being an asset, it has been a drag on the commercial district. Now that’s all about to change, thankfully.

In this case, I attribute much of what we are seeing, with the advancement of this property, to Parlato, who actually cares about the neighborhood. Instead of simply looking to broker a deal, he set out to make a difference in the neighborhood. In the end, that’s also smart business acumen because the next time he looks to sell a property, or looks for a buyer, he’ll be able to point to a nearby success story instead of a nearby eyesore. More people should think this way. It’s time to get more of these derelict properties out of the hands of owners who sit around waiting for… who knows what they are waiting for? The time is now to sell – to make some money, and to contribute to the city’s renaissance.

“I don’t think real estate sales is always the most viable platform for activism but I really did work hard to find the owners of 251 Grant Street and convince them to list it at a reasonable price,” said Parlato. “Even then, after all that work, and hope that this will be a positive deal for the community, as the listing agent it’s my job to get the best deal for the seller not necessarily the neighborhood. When you can do both, it’s very rewarding. I was really lucky that the Buffalo Cooperative Federal Credit Union came forward with an offer – they will be a perfect fit. They plan on using the space to expand their service into financial education classes which will be just what this neighborhood needs. More access to knowledge.”