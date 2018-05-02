Buffalo City Mission Launches Public Phase of Next Century Capital Campaign

The Buffalo City Mission (BCM) is one step further towards its goal of raising $15 million for a new Community Center at 90 East Tupper. BCM recently held its Next Century Gala as part of its 100 year anniversary. Moving forward, the organization is concentrating on the next 100 years, via its Next Century Capital Campaign.
Homelessness is on the rise by 9%.
To date, $11 million has been raised, committed, or is pending, towards the end goal, which would see the construction of the Community Center. Contributors/attendees fo the Next Century Gala managed to raise $495,150.
The overarching goal of The Mission is to provide upstanding services to a segment of the community that needs help. The Mission is open 365 days a year, around the clock. There is no downtime, because people who are down on their luck are always looking for a reliable, safe haven. The Mission ensures that people have access to food, shelter, medical care, mental health services, and partner agencies. The end goal is to get people back on their feet, through nurturing and compassion.
“Through a century of helping the poor and impoverished find restoration and hope, the Buffalo City Mission remains the largest and most-trusted organization for those seeking refuge across the Buffalo area. Our goal is not to simply serve the hurting and homeless, but to pull poverty and homelessness out of their lives at its root, and with this new building we are better positioned to do that,” said Stuart Harper, CEO and Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission.
To learn more about the Community Center, click here. And to impact lives in our community, the public can make a tax-deductible gift at Buffalonextcenturygala.org/donate.