Buffalo artists have another useful online marketing resource at their disposal. Buffalo Art Wall has launched, and in a relatively short period of time has amassed upwards of 50 artists.

Buffalo Art Wall is a clever and handy site for a number of reasons. First of all, the gallery-esque layout is nice and clean, and easy to navigate. Each time the site loads, the lead images are scrambled, giving all of the presenting artists a chance to shine on the main page.

The idea to create Buffalo Art Wall was that of Rod Fairbank, who felt that there was still a need for a website where artists could display their works, for free, in a collective space. “For now, my goal is for the site to become ‘a fact of life’ in the Buffalo art scene,” Rod told me. “A larger, more ambitious goal: public display of the artists in a major venue.”

Currently, Rod is looking to double the amount of artists on the site, which would offer a more powerful view into the overall creative landscape of WNY. Each artist is provided space for an artist’s statement, an image gallery, and a contact button. Art can not be sold on the site, but it’s easy enough to connect with the artists to conduct sales.

Not only does Buffalo Art Wall give visitors a broad stroke view of the various mediums and styles of the artists, it also allows artists to be featured together, as a group (power in numbers). So if an art enthusiast is looking for one particular artist, chances are that he or she will come across a couple other artists of interest. At the same time, maybe someone is not at all familiar with the WNY art scene. Eventually, as the site continues to grow, the resource will allow viewers to connect with myriad artists, whose curated works remain on display in an interactive “group show”.

Buffalo Art Wall

twitter.com/BuffaloArtWall