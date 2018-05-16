Brooke Cartus – “I Have Straight Friends & Other Confessions…”

Lesbian comedian, activist, attorney, and Buffalo native Brooke Cartus is coming home for a special appearance on Saturday, May 26, upon which time she will yuck it up on stage much to the delight of an engaging hometown crowd. The Saturday show is part of Cartus’ official album release tour. The comedian is no stranger to the big stage – previously she has landed shows with Colin Quinn, Karen Williams, Julie Goldman, Fortune Feimster, Erin Foley, Ian Harvie, Rhea Butcher, and Dana Goldberg.
Cartus’ sophomore album, I Have Straight Friends & Other Confessions, debuted at #1 on iTunes in April 2018.
Known for her “sardonic storytelling, improvisational style, and infectious energy”, Cartus has made the comedic rounds, and is now ready to take the Alleyway Theatre stage by storm.
Her blog, Size L for Lady, has been featured on Huff Post: Gay Voices.
While Cartus has a funny bone that bounces for hours on end, she is also a steadfast activist when it comes to organizations such as Human Rights Campaign, and Planned Parenthood. Wherever she goes, she makes her mark, and her voice heard. Sometimes comedy can be an affective tool to get across messages that won’t otherwise resonate with people. From anti-bullying initiatives in LGTBQ sports, to transgender rights, Cartus has the LGBTQPAO+ crowds covered, and then some.
Brooke Cartus in Buffalo
“I Have Straight Friends & Other Confessions…”
Hosted by John Cartus
Saturday, May 26, 2018
Doors open at 7:30pm | Show at 8pm
Alleyway Theatre | 1 Curtain Up Alley | Buffalo NY
Tickets are available on Eventbrite here.