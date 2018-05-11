BPO Presents “Carmina Burana” This Weekend

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will present composer Carl Orff’s epic Carmina Burana this weekend, with the full musical power of the orchestra and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus.

As one of the more popular classical works, this piece is one that will be familiar to and enjoyed by a wide audience. “Everyone knows the epic Carmina Burana – it’s a mainstay of films, television, video games and advertisements for just about everything,” said Kate Jenkins, BPO Communications Coordinator.

The performance will also feature highly-regarded Finnish composer and violinist Jaakko Kuusisto’s new trumpet concerto, performed by BPO’s principal trumpet, Alex Jokipii.

Kuusisto is the Chief Conductor of the Kuopio Symphony Orchestra and the Artistic Director of the Oulu Music Festival. He is also the former concertmaster of the Lahti Symphony Orchestra, and is one of Finland’s most-recorded instrumentalists. He has written more than 40 works, including a popular family opera, The Canine Kalevala.

Kuusisto came to Buffalo a few years ago for the premiere of his Violin Concerto at the 2015 Finn Fest. While he was in the Queen City, Kuusisto reconnected with his former Sibelius Academy classmate, Alex Jokipii. This sparked the idea to collaborate on a piece and the two created the trumpet concerto, which Jokipii performed for the first time earlier this season with the Marquette Symphony Orchestra in Michigan.

This weekend, Buffalonians will have the opportunity to attend the local premiere of Kuusisto’s Trumpet Concerto and hear from Kuusisto himself during the “Musically Speaking” talk held prior to the concert. The performance will be held on Saturday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 13 at 2:30 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall. The artist talk will take place prior to Saturday’s performance at 7:00 p.m. and prior to Sunday’s performance at 1:30 p.m. The BPO will also be recording the performance and releasing it in the near future on their house label, Beau Fleuve.

“If you’ve ever listened to a piece like Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and wondered how something like that comes together, now is your chance to find out,” said BPO Director of Education and Community Engagement Robin Parkinson. “Jaakko Kuusisto’s reputation has been growing steadily, and we’re pleased to partner with UB to bring him to Buffalo for this historic performance.”

Thanks to a grant from the University at Buffalo’s Creative Arts Initiative, students in the school’s music composition program had the opportunity to work with Kuusisto during his time in Buffalo this week. Kuusisto’s compositions include chamber and vocal music, orchestral pieces, operas, and film scores.

Performances of Carmina Burana and Kuusisto’s Trumpet Concerto will take place Saturday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 13 at 2:30 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets can be purchased on the BPO website.

The BPO is also featuring the following events in May, listed below:

Star Spangled Spectacular

Bradley Thachuk leads the BPO and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus in our annual celebration of all that makes our country special. Enjoy tributes to our veterans, marches, and music that pays tribute to the American spirit. Come at 9 AM for complimentary coffee and doughnuts.

Friday, May 25

10:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 26

8:00 p.m.

Kleinhans Music Hall

3 Symphony Circle

Tickets: $33-84

* Veterans and active military can attend this concert free of charge. Their companions can receive a 20% discount on ticket price

For more information on upcoming events at the BPO, visit their website at www.bpo.org.

This content is part of a sponsored series in partnership with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.