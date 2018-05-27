Black Button Farm & Forestry

The Run4Leah/CureNF Team will participate in its 11th Annual Cure NF Fundraiser at the Buffalo Marathon on Sunday, May 27th. The Manth family of North Tonawanda, NY will be joined by hundreds of volunteers, runners and supporters to run or walk to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF) in the full marathon (26.2 miles) or half marathon (13.1 miles). There is also a 5K the day before on Saturday, May 26th.

“Our family is so proud to have partnered with the Buffalo Marathon for the past 11 years,” said John Manth whose daughter Leah Manth is affected by neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2). “This relationship has helped raise over $400,000 for NF research. Run4Leah/CureNF has helped us raise much needed awareness about neurofibromatosis with over 100 NF volunteers and runners that are present marathon weekend! This year we are hoping to have a great turn out with the Run4Leah 5K participants.”

All the money raised in the Buffalo Marathon by the Run4Leah/CureNF Team will go toward NF2 research with the hopes of finding a meaningful treatment or cure for Leah and the many others with this terrible disorder. To join the team or for more information, please contact Anne Patterson at run4leah@gmail.com.

Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a genetic disorder of the nervous system that causes tumors to form on the nerves anywhere in or on the body at any time and affects three times as many people as cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy combined. Neurofibromatosis Northeast’s mission is to find a treatment and the cure for neurofibromatosis by promoting scientific research, creating awareness and supporting those who are affected by NF. For more information, please call

(781) 272-9936 or visit the website www.nfnortheast.org.