Black Button Distilling, currently operational at 149 Swan Street in Downtown Buffalo, is looking to get into the business of farming. The distilling company, which hails from Rochester, has launched a crowdfunding campaign that intends to raise funds so that operators can source their own juniper, white oak, and organic honey directly from their own farm. This initiative is considered the second phase of Black Button’s journey – to not only source products in New York State, but to join NYS’s growing agricultural community.
“As a New York State Farm Distillery, we’re committed to preserving the great tradition of farming in this State while making the finest craft spirits that we know how.” – Jason Barrett, Founder, Black Button Farm & Forestry; President, Black Button Distilling
At this point, the recent Kickstarter effort has succeeded in raising 50% of Black Button’s goal. Now, it’s our turn to support their latest endeavor, with a goal of “improving New York State’s agriculture, economy and spirits.”
To learn more about Black Button Distilling, click here.
Lead image: Jeff Fairbrother and Jason Barrett