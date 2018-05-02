Big Reveal: Revised Seneca One Plans

Plans for redevelopment of the Seneca One complex continue to evolve since Douglas Jemal purchased the property in September 2016. Jemal’s Douglas Development is taking a phased approach to repurposing the complex, beginning with retail and residential uses in the building’s annexes and new retail buildings on the eastern plaza. Plans for the third and fourth floors of the south annex have also changed. A food court is now planned on these floors instead of apartments.

Last September, Jemal dropped plans for a four-story mixed-use building on the eastern plaza and received approvals to add a one-story building and seven retail kiosks. The developer is now seeking to enlarge the one-story building and is dropping plans for the kiosks.

The Amended Plans contain the following modifications (from the project application):

• Expansion of Building to East of Tower – The footprint of the 1 story retail building located the east of the Tower has been expanded to directly abut the east face of the Tower. Previously there had been a gap of approximately 15 feet between the retail building and the Tower. This expanded footprint will provide a prospective tenant or tenants with additional space for their merchandise or services.

• New Entrance to North Entrance of West Annex Building – There will be a new entrance on the north side of the west Annex Building. This new entrance will serve residential tenants, while the existing east facing entrance to the west Annex Building will be reserved for visitors to the retail section of the Annex Building.

• Exterior Changes – The materials and design of the exterior of the two 1 story retail buildings have been altered to include high quality thin brick and metal channels providing for a refined color pallet which compliments the existing art sculpture at the Site.

• Food Court and Kitchen on Third and Fourth Floor of South Annex Building – The First Amendment to the Phase 2 Site Plan included residential apartments on the third and fourth floors of the south Annex Building. The third and fourth floor of the south Annex Building will now be a food court and kitchen, respectively. The food court will serve residents and visitors to the Site, and fill a much needed niche for nearby office workers looking for a quick, high quality meal. The Amended Plans will now contain 104 total apartments at the Site, down from 137 previously planned apartments.

• Removal of Wind Wall and Canopy on West Side of Plaza – The Amended Plans remove the wind wall and canopy which were to be placed between the west Annex Building and the Tower. The removal of the wind wall and canopy will allow for more natural light in this area and will enhance visitors’ experience during times of fair weather. The wind canopy between the new retail building and the south Annex Building is to remain.

According to information filed with the City, apartments in the complex are expected to be ready in November. Work on the plaza additions should be substantially complete by September. R&P Oak Hill is overseeing the work and Washington, DC-based Antunovich Associates is designing the project.

Get Connected: Douglas Development, 202.638.6300