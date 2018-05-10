Big Reveal: Phase Two at Highland Park

LPCiminelli is seeking approvals for the second phase of residential units in its Highland Park project being constructed on the site of the demolished Central Park Plaza. This portion of the project will include 123 residential units consisting of five apartment buildings with 13 units each, 39 rental townhouses, and 19 for-sale townhouses.
The new phase is located at the northeast corner of Central Park Avenue and Holden Street, south of phase one which is under construction. Phase One includes 32 for-sale townhouses and 52 apartments in four buildings. Apartments in the first phase are expected to be ready for occupancy this summer.
The three-story multi-family apartment buildings (above) will include five ground floor apartments and eight two-story units above. 211 parking spaces are provided interior to the site along with public park space. The townhouses available for rent will be two-stories (below and entry image).
Burke Homes is constructing the for-sale units which will have garage parking and up to three stories. The Planning Board signed-off on new designs for that product line in March.
Highland Park will ultimately include up to 717 residential units with a mix of residential unit types, including apartments, walk-up flats and townhouses, potentially single-family detached units, and a small amount of supporting commercial development, primarily for residents of the area.