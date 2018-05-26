Big Reveal: Façade Changes for 491 Delaware

Architect Brad Wales has plans to makeover an existing storefront addition on an historic Delaware Avenue building. Tzetzo Companies is seeking Preservation Board approval for the work on the mixed-use building located at 491 Delaware Avenue at Edward Street. It is across the street from The Mansion and within the Allentown Preservation District.
From the Project Application:
Façade renovation to include vertical slats as per drawings and renderings attached. Silhouette “430” numbers in stainless steel as per renderings. Front entry door and sidelight replacement in anodized aluminum. All major existing features to remain including canopy. New stone pavers to replace brick pavers and new landscaping to match style of landscaping at The Mansion.
The Board will review the project at its meeting next Thursday.