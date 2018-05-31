Big Deal: 410 Main Street Sold

A five-story building overlooking Lafayette Square has traded hands. New Niagara LLC purchased 410 Main Street for $1.35 million. 410 Buffalo LLC was the seller.
The building contains 21,375 sq.ft. of commercial space and is located between the Liberty Building and Main Place Mall. It was constructed in 1930 and substantially altered over time (above). The stark exterior hides a surprisingly modern interior as seen on the property website.
New Niagara LLC is registered with a 434 Delaware mailing address.
