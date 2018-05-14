Beyond B West Studio

When I first came across B West Studio, it was located in Allentown. I immediately fell in love with the retro furniture gallery, which was owned and operated by artist Peter Caruso. After a few years in business, Peter decided that it was time to buy a building, instead of renting. In a surprising move, he headed to Kaisertown. Peter says that his realtor owned the building, so he agreed to take a look. That was a couple of years ago. Since that time, Peter has been fixing the place up, converting room after room into furniture showrooms. It’s still a work in progress, but the purchase has been bearing fruit from the onset.

This past Saturday, I paid a visit to Peter, who admits that he has irregular hours, so if you decide to pay a visit, be sure to check out his hours on Facebook. Peter told me that there were a number of reasons that he bought the Kaisertown building. First, he wanted to own something. Second, the 1925 Clinton Street location is ideally located near the 190, which means that he gets customers coming from as far away as Canada. Third, he loved the spacious building, which currently boasts five different rooms, featuring various staged vignettes. And that’s just the first floor. When it’s nice out, Peter uses a side yard to display outdoor furniture. And fourth, he loves Kaisertown and believes that there is limitless potential to grow the commercial district.

I believe that Peter is on to something. The more I get to know Kaisertown, the more I like what I see. More than anything, I must say that I love the intimate small town feel. There is still plenty of intact infill when it comes to buildings, and tons of opportunities to be a part of the upswing. In fact, Peter told me about a couple of new developments on the street, which I hope to share soon. There are some real institutions in the neighborhood, including The Clinton Bailey Market and the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal. There are also a couple of incredible dining establishments, including Wiechec’s Lounge. Plus, all of the hot new developments on Seneca Street are just around the corner.

Over the years, I have found some amazing finds at B West Studio, including glassware, original works of art, colorful outdoor sculptures, and dramatic lighting. Peter has an eye for design, which is why he spends his winters in Miami. Between Buffalo and Miami, he’s constantly in the loop with sourcing retro tables, bars, lamps, chairs, artwork, throws, glassware, radios, clocks, vintage signs, vases… and some unexpected surprises that only Peter would/could curate.

The next time that I head over to B West Studio, I’m going to make it a point to stop by Houghton Park (Buffalo Park System – Land and Water Conservation Fund), which looks very nice. I also want to spend some time at the Clinton Bailey Market and the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, which has so much potential (the City needs to address street infrastructure improvements). There’s a lot to see, especially if you love exploring old Buffalo neighborhoods that have remained relatively untouched for decades.

B West Studio | 1925 Clinton Street | Buffalo, New York 14206 | (786) 355-4532 | Facebook