Be there and Bid to Build

It’s spring and schedules are heating up along with the weather. There are plenty of choices about where to go and what to do. Personally, I like to go to fundraisers that are as much about fun as they are about funds, and to give my support where it is needed. High on the list of what I like to support are small businesses, the East Side, and education. By participating in the Foundry “Bid to Build” auction on Thursday, May 24th from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m., I can support all three besides enjoying good company, good food and good music!

The Foundry is an East Side business incubation hub and makerspace that empowers individuals and communities through education and entrepreneurship. “Bid to Build” is the organization’s signature annual event, where they showcase the more than thirty small business tenants, celebrate recent successes and auction off an assortment of handcrafted items to support the mission and programming. According to the Executive Director, Megan McNally, “Bid to Build is an amazing event, which allows us to continue to grow our operation.”

That operation includes renting affordable space to entrepreneurs, providing mentorship, businesses classes and workshops on topics including financial literacy for small business start-ups. Currently, plans are to expand offerings to provide promotional materials, more shared resources, and ongoing business support.

Besides the tour, the auction and the festivities, there will be opportunities to engage in hands-on activities including laser engraving and woodworking. This is the fifth annual auction, and I have to say that when I look through my house, I especially appreciate the pieces of art I purchased at the auction for their unique beauty. Their value is enhanced because the purchase price supported the Foundry’ s mission to educate, incubate and create.

Join the list of corporate sponsors or learn more about the Foundry by visiting their website at: thefoundrybuffalo.org. Purchase tickets for Bid to Build at: eventbrite.com.

The Foundry is at 298 Northampton Street, easily accessible from Main Street. If the parking lot is full, there is on the street parking. Be forewarned that at the end of the night, you might be loading up your car with auction items including furniture.