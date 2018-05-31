When it comes to Buffalo festivals, there are some that should be recognized for standing the test of time. The Annunciation Buffalo Greek Fest is one of those festivals. Every year, thousands of WNYers attend Greek Fest for myriad reasons. Many go for the Greek food, which can’t be beat. Others go for the beer and the dancing. Then there’s the people watching. And the incredible Greek culture that permeates the festival. To be honest, there’s nothing else like Greek Fest, which happens to coincide with Pride Weekend. Yes, we’ve hit festival season, but thankfully Greek Fest is three days long, which means that there is plenty of time to pick and choose when you would like to attend.
Highlights include:
- Greek Cuisine
- Continuous Live Greek Music
- Greek Folk Dancing!
- Imported Foods, Baked goods, Gift Shops. Artists
- Church Tours
- Cultural Exhibits
- Cultural Events
Annunciation Buffalo Greek Fest
Friday – June 1, 2018
11:00am to Midnight
Saturday – June 2, 2018
11:00am to Midnight
Sunday – June 3, 2018
12:00pm to 9:00pm
Admission: $3.00 (Children 12 and under admitted free)
Annunciation Buffalo Greek Fest – Buffalo, NY
146 W Utica St, Buffalo, New York 14222