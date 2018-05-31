Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Annunciation Buffalo Greek Fest

0 Comments

When it comes to Buffalo festivals, there are some that should be recognized for standing the test of time. The Annunciation Buffalo Greek Fest is one of those festivals. Every year, thousands of WNYers attend Greek Fest for myriad reasons. Many go for the Greek food, which can’t be beat. Others go for the beer and the dancing. Then there’s the people watching. And the incredible Greek culture that permeates the festival. To be honest, there’s nothing else like Greek Fest, which happens to coincide with Pride Weekend. Yes, we’ve hit festival season, but thankfully Greek Fest is three days long, which means that there is plenty of time to pick and choose when you would like to attend.

Highlights include:

  • Greek Cuisine
  • Continuous Live Greek Music
  • Greek Folk Dancing!
  • Imported Foods, Baked goods, Gift Shops. Artists
  • Church Tours
  • Cultural Exhibits
  • Cultural Events

Annunciation Buffalo Greek Fest

Friday – June 1, 2018
11:00am to Midnight

Saturday – June 2, 2018
11:00am to Midnight

Sunday –  June 3, 2018
12:00pm to 9:00pm

Admission: $3.00 (Children 12 and under admitted free)

Annunciation Buffalo Greek Fest – Buffalo, NY

146 W Utica St, Buffalo, New York 14222

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments