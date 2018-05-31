Annunciation Buffalo Greek Fest

For forty-three years, Hallwalls has supported the creation and presentation of new work by artists of every ethnicity, age, and gender. On May 31, 2018, Hallwalls presents an art auction featuring forty internationally and regionally acclaimed artists. Every artwork will be auctioned live.

Donating artists include Bruce Adams, Laylah Ali, Jozef Bajus, Roberley Bell, Jeremy Boyle & Mark Franchino, Kyle Butler, Ellen Carey, Jay Carrier, Carlo Cesta, Charles Clough (a Hallwalls founder), Jim Dine, Laurel Farrin, Erin Finley, Pam Glick, Wayne Gonzales, Frederick Hayes, George Afedzi Hughes, Richard Huntington, Jacob Kassay, David Kramer, Mark Lavatelli, Joan Linder, Robert Longo (a Hallwalls founder), Michael Mararian, Frank McCauley, Jillian McDonald, Ruben Ochoa, John Opera, Tony Oursler, Joseph Piccillo, Joshua Reiman, Gary Sczerbaniewicz, Katherine Sehr, Guy Richards Smit, Michael Snow, Betty Tompkins, virocode, Adam Weekley, Jacqueline Welch, Katarina Wong.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for registration and an hour-long preview of the artworks; the live auction begins promptly at 8 pm. Artworks can also be viewed on the Hallwalls website.

The open bar includes signature cocktails, champagne, wine, and beer with mixologists Buffalo Bar Biddies behind the bar. A selection of hearty hors d’oeuvres is available throughout the event, catered by Joe Lyons’ Buffalo Catering Company.

DJ Undersound will be spinning tunes before and after the live auction.

Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center presents a wide range of media, including performance, visual art, alternative jazz and new music, literary readings, community presentations and media arts, shared with the communities of WNY and beyond.

As an added incentive to bidders, Joseph Piccillo has donated a beautiful 5 x 6 feet graphite on canvas. This piece is the centerpiece of the Annual Hallwalls Auction this year, with the proceeds from the sale of this artwork designated to be invested in the modest Hallwalls Endowment to help reach the threshold of being able to draw small amount of income yearly from the endowment for general operating expenses.

AHA! Sponsors:

Somerset Management Group, LCC; Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; Cannon Design; Hodgson Russ LLP; Dent Neurologic Cannabis Clinic.

Architectural Resources; Buffalo Spree Magazine; Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman; M & T Bank; TM Montante Group; Union Concrete Construction Corp.; University Dental Associates; Vascular Associates of WNY.

Abstract Architecture; ACP Technologies, Inc., Alan Bigelow & Elizabeth Licata; ARC Building Partners; Ciminelli Real Estate Corp; Eleven Twenty Projects; Gross Shuman Brizdle & Gilfilan p.c.; Herb & Aaron Siegel Foundation; Inspire Dental Group; Jeffrey Goldberg, dds; Landmark Wealth Management; Matrix Development Corp; Merrill Lynch-Kane/Fasanello Group; M.E. Engineering; Parkside Prints; Pegula Sports Entertainment; Print2Web; Sandhill Investment Management; Savarino Properties; WebbMason Marketing.

Acropolis Restaurant; Assemblyman Sean Ryan; Benjaman Art Gallery; Block Club; Collins Advisors LLC; Concierge Dental Group; EMS Healthcare Informatics; Essex Street Pub; Lehigh Construction Group; Marsh & Ziller, LLP; Martin Group Marketing; Modern Disposal Services; Nickle City Animal Hospital; P22 Type; Parkside Meadow Restaurant; Petrichor; Quiet Space Message; Rand & Jones Enterprises Co., Inc.; The Evans Agency; TypeWork Studio; Venkova Law Firm; Via Evaluation; Inn Buffalo.