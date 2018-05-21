It’s not often that you get an opportunity to tour multiple Frank Lloyd Wright locations in a single day. But that’s exactly what is scheduled to take place, starting Friday, May 25 (see all dates on Facebook), thanks to a trolley tour that will visit all five FLW destinations around WNY (both historic and newly constructed). The tour is as follows:
- Begin at Forest Lawn’s Margaret L. Wendt Archive and Resource Center and proceed on the fully-enclosed, climate-controlled Forest Lawn trolley to the Martin House (1903-05) for an extended tour.
- The next stop is the Filling Station designed by Wright for Buffalo in 1927 and built in 2013 inside the Pierce Arrow Museum.
- Drive by Larkinville and arrive for a tour of the Fontana Boathouse (2007) on the Black Rock Canal.
- Continue on to Graycliff (1926-31) for an essentials tour
- Visit historic Forest Lawn’s Blue Sky Mausoleum (2004).
- The trolley will return you to Margaret L. Wendt Archive and Resource Center.
This is the tour of all tours, when it comes to regional FLW architecture. A knowledgable guide will be along for the ride, to help guests learn about all of the wonderful buildings that are part of the master architect’s legacy. The trolley will even pass by the site where the Larkin Administration Building once stood – RIP. Tour participants will be treated to a lunch buffet, making for a brilliant and fulfilling day for everyone involved.
All Wright All Day Tours
$150 / $140 Members of the Martin House, Graycliff and Forest Lawn
Click here to see all of the tour dates and times, as well as ticket information.
Reservations are required. Reservations close at 12:00 noon three days in advance of the tour.