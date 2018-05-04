Airbnb Buffalo – Elmwood Edition

The Elmwood Village neighborhood of Buffalo covers a large swath of the city, much of which is densely packed with gorgeous Victorian houses within easy walking distance of shops, restaurants, and city treasures such as the Albright Knox. It is truly a perfect setting for the discerning urban explorer and not to bad an option for those traveling on business or coming home to see family. While hotel rooms in the neighborhood are in very short supply there are many many options at all price points in the Airbnb market. Here is a brief sample of what you can find in the Elmwood area as we continue our Airbnb tour of Buffalo.
Click the titles above each of these examples to go directly to their Airbnb page. If you want more of this, see the Allentown edition of this series here.
Amazing 6,000 sf Mansion ($160 to just under $700)
If you are planning a family reunion and want to live in style this is the place for you. This mansion has it all and you can have it too.
Five bedrooms, sleeps 16, pool, pool table
Your chance to live like royalty in a spectacularly grand 6,000 square foot brick mansion. This mansion is one of the finest residences in Buffalo, a city known for countless architectural masterpieces.
The house was built-in ~1901 by Edward Ellsworth, an entrepreneur who made a fortune in the cereal industry. Over the last century, the home had multiple uses: a private residence, a school (the Buffalo Community Music School), an office (Buffalo Hearing & Speech) and then a private residence again.
The grandeur of the house is obvious from the moment you pull up. And when you enter through the enormous wood front door, you feel the impressiveness of the craftsmanship that built the house. From the walnut floors in the living room to the marble floors in the foyer to the moldings on the wall in the dining room and to the 11 foot ceilings throughout the first and second floors, this is the type of house that doesn’t get built anymore.
Victorian Era Beauty ($118)
The outside of this house does not prepare you for how gorgeous it is inside. I en courage you to follow the link to see many more images of this beauty.
Step back in time…. STUNNING BEAUTY!
Graceful Victorian home, large cooks kitchen, library, jacuzzi bath, beautiful porch & grounds. In the heart of the much desired Delaware District, close to Medical Campus. Just a short walk to Delaware Park, Elmwood Village Charming, Inviting, Relaxing, Private off street parking. 30 minutes to NIAGARA FALLS ! For groups (up to 20) see 2 other listings on same premises. See “Buffalo NY Carriage House” & “Suite Studio”
2 Bedroom, Fantastic Location ($45)
This one is a bit more modest in scale but still packed with vintage charm.
2br/1.5 bath apt on the corner of the most popular street in the city – Elmwood Ave., in a converted Victorian house. Best location in town- in the heart of Elmwood Village with everything that the village has to offer. Restaurants, local shops, markets, art festivals are just outside of your door! Starbucks and local coffee shop is just a block away so is the organic co-op and laundromat.
Niagara Falls is only 20 min away! Parking is included! Apartment with unconventional layout and decor. since we are located right on the corner of busy street, one of the bedrooms is facing the street and might be little noisy at night. I would say it will be perfect for younger guests who love urban living. we have a lot of festivals in the summer happening right outside of our windows, like local art and music festivals.
The Norwood House Elmwood Village
This rental has a refreshing modern design filled with light. cool art and great furniture. The owner gives a nice brief on its history
This light filled back apartment has been meticulously renovated with high quality finishes, restored original doors and trim, and a contemporary bathroom and full-kitchen. It’s perfect for a short-term visit to get to know the region or visit family and friends, as well as long-term visitors looking for a quiet hide-away.
The house was originally built in 1890 as a builder’s show house and was the first house on the block. We purchased the house in 1998, and have worked to completely restore it, rebuilding the front porch from a 1901 photograph, tearing off 3 layers of siding and fabricating the original dental molding and other trim, and much, much more. Like all of these grand Buffalo Victorians, it is a labor of love and is steeped in history.
Like Buffalo – the house has a storied past with highs and lows, and by the 1970s it had been divided up into a rooming house. Allegedly at this time it was lived in by “hippies and a motorcycle gang” with a ramp up the front steps to get the bikes inside – at least that is what the owner who bought it then and converted it into 3 apartments claimed.