ACV Auctions Partners with Olmsted Center for Sight

ACV Auctions Partners, a locally based, online wholesale car auction company, that was recently featured on Buffalo Rising, has partnered with Olmsted Center for Sight to hire blind and visually impaired people. The new hires will be managing order fulfillment, shipping, and inventory for ACV Auctions’ marketing needs and internal company store.

Over the years, a number of local companies have made commitments to hire from worker pools that might not be on their radar, typically. By extending their searches out into the direction of blind and visually impaired people who are looking to achieve financial independence, ACV Auctions has tapped into a dedicated sector of employees who will help to fulfill the company’s employment needs.

“We decided to work with Olmsted for several reasons. For one, it just makes business sense for us; our operation is growing so rapidly that we don’t have the ability to scale internal shipping abilities. Having a full-service fulfillment center around the corner helps alleviate pressures on our internal team,” said Joe DiNardo, Director of Marketing at ACV Auctions. “Beyond that, Olmsted is a fantastic organization that provides meaningful employment for members of our community with visual impairments, and anything we can do to make their mission a reality is something we want to be a part of.”

Since 1907 Olmsted Center for Sight has been working with people who are considered legally blind, to help them seek gainful employment. The Center also teaches visually impaired people how to live relatively normal lives, whether it’s how to get around the house, the city, or by offering the necessary training to secure a job. The Olmsted Center also provides products and services to local area businesses in addition to fulfilling New York State and Federal Government contracts, which creates jobs that are then filled by properly trained candidates.

“Our employees are very excited about taking over the fulfillment needs of such a progressive Buffalo start-up company. This partnership will allow ACV to focus on growing their business and have confidence that we will meet the needs of their efforts.” said Tammy Owen, CEO at Olmsted Center for Sight.

ACV Auctions realized the needs of The Olmsted Center through its Active Community Volunteers (A.C.V.) Committee, which ensures that the company is involved with identifying and fulfilling the needs of the community. To date, community involvement has included a gift drive for Oishei Children’s Hospital, a food drive for Buffalo City Mission, and an ongoing partnership with Meals on Wheels.