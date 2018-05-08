A Letter Home

Those webcams tell me that your weather is finally getting better. I know it’s been a tough year up there but I’ve seen lots of sunshine lately, and more than a few people strolling Elmwood in shorts. I’ve seen boats heading down the river (I actually watched the ice-boom being removed couple weeks ago…reality TV at its best!). I saw an article this morning about Colter Bay setting up an outdoor space and couldn’t help but daydream about a “microbrewed cold one” al fresco! Are the pins in yet on the golf courses? The tennis nets up in Delaware Park?

As a die-hard Buffalo sports fan (trust me, it gets into the bloodstream and stays there!), the past few years have been an ongoing lesson in futility, even as I’ve removed myself by some 1,500 miles. I still feel my son’s pain as he agonizes with me, long distance, about the trials and tribulations of our beloved teams. But the corner has been turned, I can feel it all the way down here! Welcome to Buffalo Mr. Allen and Mr. Dahlin.. .you have no idea how long we’ve been waiting for you!!

You want to know the other thing I miss? I miss your people. Yes, I’ve carved out “community” down here, but it’s just not the same. I’ve lost touch with most of the people I call friends (it’s just hard to keep up with everyone when I’m so far away). I miss walks on Elmwood Ave. where I couldn’t help but run into a familiar face or two. I miss walking into Wegmans and seeing a friend while scoping out the “Best- EVER” chocolate cake!

Waterfront, Hertel Ave, Elmwood Village… I feel your positive vibe all the way down here! Yeah, Austin is a pretty cool place to live, but I miss you. Please write me every now and again, let me know how you’re doing. Go ahead, brag a little bit about yourself. You’ve been through some hard times, but it sure sounds like you’ve pulled yourself up by the bootstraps and are moving forward. Too cool!

I’m sure the day will arrive sometime during the early winter when I’ll say something like, “Man, am I glad I’m down here,” but I want you to know that today, in this moment, I miss you.

As always, Bart Chambers