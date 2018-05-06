What do the following breweries have in common?
12 Gates Brewing Company, 42 North Brewing Company, Big Ditch Brewing Company, Blackbird Cider Works, Buffalo Brewing Company, Community Beer Works, Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing, Flying Bison Brewing Co., Hamburg Brewing Co., Lafayette Brewing Company, New York Beer Project, Pearl Street Grille and Brewery, Pressure Drop Brewing, Resurgence Brewing Co., Riverworks Brewing Company, Rusty Nickel Brewing Company, and Thin Man Brewery.
They are all participating in this year’s Bricks & Brews @ The Martin House. The annual event, held on the Martin House Plaza, is considered one of the hottest tickets of the year, which is why it always sells out so quickly.
Guests to Bricks & Brews get to enjoy 20 samples from local breweries and cideries, along with some quality offerings from local food trucks. The 2018 event will feature live music by PA Line, along with some awesome auction prizes.
Be sure to get your tickets soon, because the mid-summer event always sells out.
Tickets are now on sale for…
6th Annual Bricks & Brews @ The Martin House
Friday, July 13 | 6 – 9pm
Martin House Plaza | 125 Jewett Parkway | Buffalo, NY 14214 | (877) 377-3858
$65 | $55 Members
Click here for tickets