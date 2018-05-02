2nd Fridays on Forest

Now that the Richardson-Olmsted Campus is in full swing, there’s a relatively new event that has sprung up that tag teams the Campus with the Buffalo History Museum Resource Center (across the street). Visitors will have a chance to explore the Resource Center, and the Richardson Olmsted Campus, the second Friday of each month, May through October. For those who have not ever taken the time to visit the Resource Center, it is a wealth of historic archival information. Here is is a descriptor from the Museum:
Spirit of the City, the History Museum’s 3,000 square foot feature exhibit showcasing the Pan-American Exposition, and our artifact storage areas populate the Resource Center. In the 1990s, the History Museum acquired and renovated the ca. 1895 streetcar repair barn located at 459 Forest Avenue.
The joint tour is a great idea, because it brings together two powerhouse operations that offer similar historic appeal. The Resource Center part of the tour will focus of the Pan-American aspect of the facility. The tour will then head across the street to the former asylum, where guests will get to check out spaces that have not yet been developed and are not accessible otherwise.
After the tour, people are welcome to linger longer, by enjoying a drink at the Hotel Henry bar, or even a meal at 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry. The tours also coincide with the Burchfield Penney Art Center’s M&T Bank Second Friday extended hours.
Pre-registration required.
Please Note:
- Ages 16 and up. (Join mailing list to be notified of youth programming in future seasons.)
- For your safety, sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. We reserve the right to turn away anyone without appropriate shoes. Under no condition will sandals or high heels be allowed.
- Photography is not allowed inside the historical Richardson buildings on this tour. For those interested in taking photographs, please check out our photography tours.
- Hard hats will be provided at the Richardson. It is imperative that you stay with the tour group in the designated areas – there are very unsafe areas within the Richardson.
- This tour requires the ability to walk for the full duration of the tour as well as climb multiple flights of stairs.
- You are strongly encouraged to bring bottled water as it can get warm inside the building in the summer.
- Tours are rain or shine.
Second Fridays on Forest
Friday, May 11, 2018 | 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Advance tickets are required and available online here