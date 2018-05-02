Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2nd Annual Totally Buffalo Festival

If you’re into Buffalo, then there’s a festival that you will love. It’s the Totally Buffalo Festival – everything at the event revolves around Buffalo. Whether it’s the food, the beer, Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, towels, jewelry, photographs, or paintings, Buffalo lovers will get a kick out of this annual celebratory event. 

“Last year’s kickoff festival drew over 5,000 people and we are so excited for version 2.0,” says Scott Celani, Festival Co-Founder and Buffalo-based musician.  “With so many great festivals in Buffalo during the warm months, what makes the Totally Buffalo Festival unique is that it’s about Buffalo and Buffalo only.  We hope this year’s event will be even bigger and better than last year’s debut.”

The Totally Buffalo Festival is set to be held on Memorial Day Weekend. Attendees will get a chance to check out the interactive Sports Zone, browse the various items that relate to Buffalo (90 vendors!), or listen to the six live bands that will cover a number of the musical genres –rock, pop, r & b, Latin, country, jazz, and blues. It’s a full day dedicated to all of the reasons that we love this city. 

Portions of the proceeds will go to Kaely’s Kindness.

Saturday, May 26, 2018

12 Noon to 8:00pm

Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo NY

Admission is $5 at the door and kids 5 and under are admitted for free

Advance tickets are available at totallybuffalo.com

