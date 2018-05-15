This year’s Rigidized Riverfest Regatta is looking like it’s going to be a special one. The annual regatta, held on the Buffalo River, is an absolute blast to observe from the shore, or participate in (on the water). Either way, this longstanding annual event was one of the first community activities to be held on the Buffalo River, even before the river’s cleanup got underway. Back then, the regatta was a race for salty sailors, who built their own seaworthy crafts to race down the meandering waters.

Today, those same salty sailers partake in the race, but the floodgates have been opened to all sorts of waterfront enthusiasts, including the expansive kayak community. Canoeists are also welcome to partake in the great race. But in the end, the prized regatta booty is awarded to the Most Creative Seaworthy Vessel.

Design, build and “Float Your Boat” at this year’s Rigidized Riverfest Regatta and find Treasure! [or at least win cash prizes] No restrictions and no limitations other than your imagination. All entries will be judged for creativity by an esteemed panel of Buffalo River Enthusiasts. The boat voted the “Most Creative Seaworthy Vessel” will win a cash prize. The runner-up will receive a cash prize as well. Start dreaming and get building. The historic Buffalo River awaits your vision on June 16th, 2018 for the 18th annual Rigidized Riverfest Regatta!! $30.00 covers your boat and crew. Canoes and kayaks are welcome with a $20.00 registration fee with all proceeds going to the Valley Community Association. Your registration gets you and your crew each a t-shirt. Pre-registration is the only guarantee to receive a t-shirt.

Make checks payable to The Valley Community Center and mail to: River Regatta, C/O Rigidized Metals Corp. 658 Ohio Street, Buffalo, NY 14203

2018 Rigidized Riverfest Regatta

Saturday, June 16, 2018

6 mile launch start (Canoes, Kayaks & SUP): 10:00AM

3 mile launch start (“Build Your Own” boats): 11:00AM

Red Jacket River Park | 1 Smith Street | Buffalo, New York 14210

For more information and applications, please visit www.rigidizedregatta.com or call (716) 823-4707 ext. 2

Also find race and registration details here.

See Facebook event