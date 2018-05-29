2018 Reading Invasions

Each year, hundreds of WNYers take to the parks, the beaches, and the hilltops, to read. Sometimes they do it alone, while other times they join friends and family at the Reading Invasions.

Stop to think about the last book that you read. How did you like the book? How long did it take you to read? Did it make you want to read more, or did you find that you just couldn’t get your act together to dedicate time to reading?

If you’ve been looking for a kick in the pants, to get you reading more books, more often, then be sure to join together with other literacy advocates for some fun summer reading excursions. This is the 7th year that the Reading Invasions have occurred. That’s a lot of people, reading a lot of books.

This isn’t a book club; just a time to come together, to enjoy the act of reading, and to remind our fellow Buffalonians that reading is an essential element in many of our lives.

This grassroots reading effort is a great way to visit some of the most pastoral and scenic places in Buffalo, which are the perfect places to lay out a blanket, pop open a picnic basket, open a book, and get down to business.

The first Invasion of 2018 is taking place on Tuesday, June 12th–from 7pm to 8pm–in Bidwell Parkway (near Elmwood on the Talking Leaves/Aroma side). This is the same seasonal launch spot that is designated each year. From there, the Reading Invasions mix up the locations.

All you need is a book, but you’re welcome to bring other creature comforts along with you. Kids are welcome, and even encouraged to come read along with the group.

Lead image: Beth Insalaco