There are plant sales, and then there are PLANT SALES! Buffalo is chock full of all sorts of wonderful plant sales, that are hosted by some of the best in the business. But there’s one plant sale that is really apart from the rest.
Each year, the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Master Gardeners hosts a Master Gardener Plant Sale at the oldest church in Buffalo – First Presbyterian Church at Symphony Circle. I got a chance to attend the two-day event last year, and can truly say that it was beyond all expectations. Not only were the plants priced at super reasonable rates, there was also a ton to choose from. Plus, knowledgable Master Gardeners were on hand to talk about the plants, the proper growing conditions, the dos and don’ts of planting. Not only did I walk away with a number of plants, I also learned a lot from the gardening pros who were very helpful with pointers.
Bring your soil sample. pH testing available for $2 per sample.
This particular plant sale is held right smack in the center of Garden Walk territory, which means that a lot of gardeners live in the neighborhood. At the same time, this is not a highly publicized event, so there’s not a mad rush when the doors are open. Instead, it’s a very quaint, well organized event that should be on the list of anyone that loves gardening, historic architecture, Olmsted landscapes, and chitchatting with learned green thumbs.
Direct from the Gardens of Master Gardeners: Quality Perennials | Native Plants | Succulents | Vegetables, Herbs & Shrubs | Hypertufa Pots | Garden Art
2018 Master Gardener Plant Sale
- Friday, May 25, 8:30 am to 3 pm
- Saturday, May 26, 8:30 am to 2 pm
First Presbyterian Church | One Symphony Circle | Buffalo NY
